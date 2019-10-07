ALDS Game 3: Charlie Morton details finding his groove, Diego Castillo looks ahead to his start
Charlie Morton talks finding his groove in the first few innings, the team battling in Game 3 and the Rays pitching staff. Diego talks about starting tomorrow and his mentality going into Game 4.
