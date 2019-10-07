ALDS Game 3: Kevin Kiermaier on his pivotal home run, preparing to face Justin Verlander
Video Details
KK in his first postseason at-bat goes yard! The Outlaw talks after the Rays win about getting ahead early, the atmosphere in the Trop, Charlie Morton's success, and facing Justin Verlander again.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879