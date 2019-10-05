Rays turn to Blake Snell looking to even up ALDS against Astros
The Tampa Bay Rays have left-hander Blake Snell on the mound Saturday night as they take aim at evening up the ALDS against Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros.
