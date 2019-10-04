ALDS Game 1: Cash on Glasnow’s start, Verlander’s dominance
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Houston Astros
- Justin Verlander
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Tyler Glasnow
-
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the team's Game 1 loss in the ALDS, the start from Tyler Glasnow, and the dominance of Houston Astros veteran Justin Verlander.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.