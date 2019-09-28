Rays’ Erik Neander talks preparing the Wild Card game roster
Video Details
The Tampa Bay Rays Senior VP, Baseball Operations & G.M. Erik Neander details the process it takes to prepare the Rays roster for taking on the Athletics in the 2019 Wild Card game.
