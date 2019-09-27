Don Mattingly on Jordan Yamamoto, Curtis Granderson’s final at-bat
Video Details
- Curtis Granderson
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Jordan Yamamoto
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Tyler Heineman
- Tyler Heineman
-
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly details Jordan Yamamoto’s performance, Tyler Heineman behind the plate, and Curtis Granderson’s final at-bat.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618