One-on-one with Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz
Video Details
Orlando Magic reporter Mackenzie Thirkill sat down for a one-on-one interview with guard Markelle Fultz to learn about his offseason training, getting ready for his first full season with the team, and why Magic fans have him eager to work harder than ever.
