Charlie Morton makes final start of regular season as Rays look to sweep Yankees
Video Details
The Tampa Bay Rays have veteran All-Star Charlie Morton on the mound Wednesday night as they look to finish off a two-game sweep of the New York Yankees.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618