POSTGAME REACTION: Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees 09/24/19
Ji-Man Choi joins Tricia Whitaker to talk his stellar walk-off homerun. Then Rays Manager Kevin Cash talks about the pitching performance and the Rays race for the playoffs. Bullpen pitchers Chaz Roe and Pete Fairbanks talk the resilence of the bullpen and the fight this Rays team is showing.
