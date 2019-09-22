Don Mattingly on 7th inning: We were able to break the floodgates open
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly sits down after Sunday's victory, breaking down the big at-bats in the seventh inning, the injury to Magneuris Sierra, and the start from right-hander Pablo Lopez.
