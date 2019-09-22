DIFFERENT KIND OF BAT FLIP: Starlin Castro gets a triple after bat slips out of his hands
Miami Marlins infielder Starlin Castro got a triple against the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon after he lost control of the bat on h is swing!
