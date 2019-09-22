Don Mattingly details start of Jordan Yamamoto and recaps Nationals’ late rally in extras
Video Details
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly breaks down their 8th inning rally, the start of Jordan Yamamoto and emphasizes the importance of finishing close games down the stretch.
