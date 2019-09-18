WATCH: Starlin Castro, Austin Dean blast homers against Diamondbacks
Miami Marlins’ Starlin Castro launches a solo homer to put the Marlins on the board against the Diamondbacks in the 2nd inning, and Austin Dean hits another home run in the 4th inning, at Wednesday night’s matchup in Phoenix.
