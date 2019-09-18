A Round-Table Discussion on Marlins and MLB
- Brian Anderson
- Brian Anderson
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Jon Berti
- Jon Berti
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Sandy Alcantara
-
Jessica Blaylock is joined with special guests: Dave Van Horne & Andre Fernandez, to talk about the Miami Marlins this season, Sandy Alcantara, Jon Berti, Brian Anderson, Miami prospects, who will win the National League Wild-Card, who will win the National League MVP, and who will play in the World Series.
