Todd Hollandsworth chats with Giants Matt Herges talking family and baseball
Video Details
Catch Todd Hollandsworth interviewing his brother-in-law Matt Herges talking how baseball runs through their family, facing each other in the MLB, playing for the Marlins, and some insight on Bruce Bochy.
