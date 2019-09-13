Rays’ prospects Durham Bulls enter playoffs, Patrick Kinas gives an update
Durham Bulls play-by-play announcer, Patrick Kinas, discusses the playoffs, gives an update on Blake Snell, and reflects on Brendan McKay.
