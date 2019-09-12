Don Mattingly details Caleb Smith’s performance, Marlins’ series against Brewers
Video Details
- Caleb Smith
- Caleb Smith
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- Miguel Rojas
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
-
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly details Caleb Smith’s performance today, Miami’s series against the Brewers, and Miguel Rojas’ play at home.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618