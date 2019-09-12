WATCH: Isan Diaz and Garrett Cooper erupt for home runs vs. Brewers
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Garrett Cooper
- Isan Diaz
- Isan Díaz
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
-
Miami Marlins infielder Isan Diaz hit a 2-run home run in the 5th inning, followed by a solo home run by outfielder Garrett Cooper to tie the game in the 5th inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618