Bryan Holaday reflects on squeeze bunt: ‘I screwed it up’
Video Details
- Bryan Holaday
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Magneuris Sierra
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
-
Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday explains the miscommunication with the squeeze bunt, including Magneuris Sierra, that occured at Wednesday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618