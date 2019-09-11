WATCH: National Anthem at Brewers-Marlins matchup on the 18th anniversary of Patriot Day
Video Details
The National Anthem performance and ceremony at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins matchup on September 11th. We will never forget those brave innocent people who lost their lives 18 years ago.
