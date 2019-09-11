Marlins’ prospect Jazz Chisholm talks joining the organization, his Hurricane Dorian relief effort
Video Details
Miami Marlins' prospect Jazz Chisholm joins the broadcast booth during the Brewers matchup to talk about joining the Marlins family, to give an update on his family and friends in the Bahamas, and express his gratitude toward the Hurricane Dorian Relief Center at Marlins Park.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618