Brian Moran on recording his 1st MLB strikeout against his brother, getting the win in his debut
Video Details
Brian Moran talks about recording his 1st MLB strikeout in his debut against his younger brother Colin and winning his first big league game with Jessica Blaylock.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618