Tommy Pham frustrated at Orioles’ comments: ‘Success is Revenge’
Video Details
Tommy Pham reflects on his game-winning RBI single, saying he’s got a sore knee, but he is happy that he was able to still get the win for the Tampa Bay Rays over the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th inning on Labor Day.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618