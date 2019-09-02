MUST SEE: Tommy Pham hits a walk-off single to give Rays a 5-4 win over Orioles
Video Details
In the series opener on Labor Day, Tommy Pham hits a walk-off single, and hands over the 5-4 victory to the Tampa Bay Rays in the 10th inning against the Baltimore Orioles.
