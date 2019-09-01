WATCH: Starlin Castro homers to center in series finale
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Starlin Castro
- Washington Nationals
-
Miami Marlin Starlin Castro homered in the 6th inning on Sunday as the Marlins lost 9-3 on the road the the Washington Nationals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618