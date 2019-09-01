Video Details

Ji-Man Choi launches a solo homer to put the Rays on the board in the second inning, Tommy Pham blasts a 2-run homer to give the Rays the lead, then Avisail Garcia erupts for another 2-run homer in the 6th inning, and lastly Travis d’Arnaud hits his 15th home run of the season, to help the Tampa Bay Rays win over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night.