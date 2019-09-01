WATCH: An explosive four home runs lifts Rays over Indians
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Avisaíl García
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Ji-Man Choi
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Tommy Pham
-
Ji-Man Choi launches a solo homer to put the Rays on the board in the second inning, Tommy Pham blasts a 2-run homer to give the Rays the lead, then Avisail Garcia erupts for another 2-run homer in the 6th inning, and lastly Travis d’Arnaud hits his 15th home run of the season, to help the Tampa Bay Rays win over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night.
