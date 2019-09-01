Avisail Garcia on win, Wild Card standings: ‘Every game counts’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Avisaíl García
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Avisail Garcia shares his thoughts on his contributing homer in the series victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, and the Rays’ current Wild Card standings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618