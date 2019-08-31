Avisail Garcia talks about breaking up scoreless game with game-winning RBI off Shane Bieber
Tampa Bay Rays OF Avisail Garcia talks about breaking up the scoreless game with the game-winning RBI off Shane Bieber.
