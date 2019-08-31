Jesús Aguilar recaps his big night after Rays shut out Cleveland
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Jesús Aguilar
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Jesús Aguilar recaps his big night with Tricia Whitaker after the Tampa Bay Rays shut out the Cleveland Indians.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618