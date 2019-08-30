UNDER THE LIGHTS: Miami Northwestern vs. Carol City highlights
Video Details
FOX Sports Florida was on hand for Thursday's game between Miami Northwestern and Carol City at Traz! Check out the lights from the defensive clash, and be sure to catch Under the Lights when it returns to FOX Sports Florida on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618