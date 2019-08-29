Marlins make an impact on field with Boys and Girls Club
The Miami Marlins wrapped up their Impact Week by having team representatives spend time with the Boys and Girls Club of Hobe Sound on Thursday. FOX Sports Florida's Jessica Blaylock checked in with executive director Shawn Keil to get his thoughts on the whole day.
