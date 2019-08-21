WALK-OFF: Rays take down Mariners thanks to a wild pitch!
The Tampa Bay Rays escaped a series sweep Wednesday afternoon after they walked off on the Seattle Mariners thanks to a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth.
