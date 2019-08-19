Rays carrying walk-off momentum into showdown with Mariners
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- Brendan McKay
- Brendan McKay
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- Seattle Mariners
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
The Tampa Bay Rays have rookie left-hander Brendan McKay on the mound Monday night as they begin their series against the Seattle Mariners.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618