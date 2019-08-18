Kevin Cash on Ji-Man Choi walking it off, Trevor Richards outing
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash details Ji-Man Choi’s walk-off, the Rays finding a way to win, Trevor Richards outing, and Travis d’Arnaud’s contributions on the field.
