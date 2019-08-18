WATCH: Tommy Pham sends a 2-run blast over the wall in center
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham sends a 2-run blast over the wall in center to bring the Rays within one in the bottom of the 8th inning against the Detroit Tigers.
