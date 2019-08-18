Kevin Cash applauds Ryan Yarbrough and bullpen for shutout performance
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down start of Ryan Yarbrough, the bullpen performance and the walk-off hit by rookie Mike Brosseau.
