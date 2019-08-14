WATCH: Tommy Pham sends rocket to left for 2-run home run
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- San Diego Padres
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Tommy Pham
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham sends a rocket to left field on the first pitch he saw of the game to put the Rays on top, despite a loss in their series finale against the San Diego Padres.
