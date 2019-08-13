Rookie left-hander Brendan McKay leads Rays into Game 2 against Padres
-
The Tampa Bay Rays have rookie left-hander Brendan McKay on the mound Tuesday night as they continue their series against the San Diego Padres and look for their fifth straight victory.
