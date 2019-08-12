Ryan Yarbrough reacts to getting pulled in the 9th: ‘It’s not my call’
Tampa Bay Rays starter, Ryan Yarbrough, pitched for 8 ⅔ innings and gets pulled with only one out left. He joins Tricia Whitaker to discuss his spectacular performance, and the series sweep over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
