WATCH: Eric Sogard’s home run, Guillermo Heredia’s wild catch in Rays win over Mariners
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- Eric Sogard
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Guillermo Heredia
- MLB
- Seattle Mariners
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Eric Sogard hit a solo homer to put the Rays on the board in the 4th inning, and Guillermo Heredia made a wild catch in the outfield to get an out in the 7th inning, in the series sweep over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618