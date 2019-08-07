Don Mattingly: We kinda got manhandled this whole trip
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Wednesday's loss to the New York Mets, the start from rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto, and the play of OF Lewis Brinson.
