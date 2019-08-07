WATCH: Rays send 3 deep during explosive 4th inning
Tampa Bay Rays Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames, and Austin Meadows all go yard for 2-run homers in the 4th inning to tie the game 6-6 at home.
