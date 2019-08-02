Get ready for an all new episode of ‘Rays Prospect Spotlight’
The newest episode of "Rays Prospect Spotlight" turns attention to the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. The episode premieres Sunday, Aug. 4 on FOX Sports Sun. Check your local listings for future airings.
