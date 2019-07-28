Kevin Cash on Rays’ extra-innings loss: ‘It’s very disappointing…We expect to win that game’
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the 10-9 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings on Saturday, discussing the Rays’ pitching staff.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618