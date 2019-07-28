Colin Poche talks execution breakdown after Rays’ extra-innings loss
Tampa Bay Rays lefty Colin Poche reflects on his pitching performance against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, saying he felt good about his pitches, except for the one that tied the game.
