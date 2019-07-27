WATCH: Austin Meadows, Travis d’Arnaud’s bats help Rays edge Blue Jays
- AL
- AL East
- Austin Meadows
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Travis d'Arnaud
-
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows tripled down the right field line and catcher Travis D'Arnaud singled through the left side to record multiple RBI securing the victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
