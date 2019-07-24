Joey Wendle on win: ‘There’s still a lot of season left’
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Joey Wendle joins Tricia Whitaker after the series finale win over the Red Sox, to reflect on his RBI, the Rays’ hustle and his thoughts on the wild card standings.
