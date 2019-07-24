Zac Gallen, Marlins go for series win over White Sox in Chicago
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Chicago White Sox
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Zac Gallen
- Zac Gallen
-
Zac Gallen and the Miami Marlins go for the series win over Chicago White Sox Wednesday on the road.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618