Curtis Granderson talks his night plate tonight, Caleb Smith’s dominating showing in Chicago
- AL
- AL Central
- Caleb Smith
- Caleb Smith
- Chicago White Sox
- Curtis Granderson
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
-
Curtis Granderson talks about his impact at the plate tonight, Caleb Smith's dominating showing, and playing in Chicago with Kelly Saco after the Miami Marlins' 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
