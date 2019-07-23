Kevin Cash on loss to Red Sox: ‘We gotta bounce back’
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, mentioning how the Red Sox capitalized and how the Rays need to bounce back for Game Two.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618